A shooting in a hotel parking lot just off City Avenue in Philadelphia where at least 40 shots were fired ended with a bullet-riddled SUV crashed on the ramp to the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel along the 4100 block of Presidential Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on May 28, 2025, Philadelphia police said.

After the shooting a GMC Yukon could be seen speeding off down City Ave, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The SUV driver then rear-ended a Mercedes SUV on the ramp to I-76, causing the Mercedes to come to rest under a cement pillar of the overpass.

The crashed GMC SUV had at least 30 bullet holes in it -- several in the front windshield, Small said.

The driver -- a man in his mid-20s -- luckily escaped the shooting with a graze wound to his abdomen, Small said. He was treated at an area hospital and released.

Two people in the Mercedes were treated in stable condition at a local hospital, Small said.

Police said investigators later found that at least 40 shots were fired in the hotel parking lot.

Investigators didn't immediately reveal a motive for the shooting, but Small said it did appear targeted.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident and police planned to use those images in their investigation, Small said.