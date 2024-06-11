New Jersey

Cinnaminson, NJ steps up carnival security after issues at similar gatherings

After issues with crowd behavior caused closures and cancelations of carnivals and events throughout the region, the St. Charles Carnival in Cinnaminson, NJ, has stepped up security

By Hayden Mitman and Matt DeLucia

After many festivals, carnivals and -- typically family-friendly -- events throughout the region have recently been shuttered early, or cancelled outright due to safety concerns, one festival in Cinnaminson, NJ is going a different way -- it's stepping up security by organizing with police.

As it kicked off on Monday, police officials said they were working closely with organizers of the St. Charles Carnival in Cinnaminson, NJ, to ensure that the event goes off without a hitch.

In a statement on social media, Captain William Obuchowski, Officer-In-Charge for the Cinnaminson Township Police Department, warned residents to remain attentive after "a number of unfortunate incidents involving unruly groups at several community events throughout the State of New Jersey."

Monday night, the carnival was well attended and, those who visited the event told NBC10's Matt DeLucia that concerns over issues at recent events have been a worry for their families.

"It's a debate to go anywhere anymore," one mother told NBC10. "But, I have a little one and, I have to be here, because I have older ones who want to walk around by themselves, of course. So, I have to sneak behind them."

In an effort to get ahead of any potential issues, police have told carnival goers to remain alert, travel in groups and report any issues to police immediately.

The St. Charles Carnival runs through Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Cinnaminson, NJ.

