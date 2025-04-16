Chef and owner of Philly's Kalaya makes TIME's 100 most influential people list

TIME Magazine has unveiled its annual TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, and one Philadelphia chef was among the honorees.

Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, chef and owner of beloved Kalaya in Fishtown, was featured on the prestigious list.

Philly’s own Michael Solomonov penned her feature. It said in part:

"Before you ever even see her cook, let alone taste her food, you can tell very quickly that chef Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon is a special person. She’s wild and whimsical, and somehow immediately has an emotional impact on just about everybody she comes into contact with. Talking to Nok for even a few minutes can change the course of your entire day for the better. It’s clear everything she does is from the heart, and that certainly includes her cooking.

Nok’s Thai cuisine embodies everything she’s gone through and everything she’s worked for, which means that her dishes are vibrant, personal, and full of flavor. Nok lights up any room that she enters, and her Philly restaurant, Kalaya, is no exception. She’s given everyone in the city the ability to experience an incredible meal in a beautiful space, something truly special. Eating Nok’s food—and being her friend—is a very visceral, delicious experience."

Suntaranon is not only a successful chef but also the author of Kalaya’s Southern Thai Kitchen and a featured chef on Netflix’s Chef’s Table.

In an Instagram post celebrating, Suntaranon wrote:

"Pinch me. I am so honored to be featured on @time’s TIME100 list. I found out about this incredible honor while I was back home in Thailand and was so proud to be able to share it with my family there. Now, I’m so excited to share it with you all and so grateful for all of the support and unwavering love of @kalayaphilly. Xoxo, Nok, TiTi + GinGi

Ps - thank you to my dear friend @mikesolomonov for the kind words"

Suntaranon wasn't the only one with a Philadelphia connect on the TIME100 list. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was also honored.