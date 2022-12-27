Churches Say Pottstown Officials Stopped Them From Helping the Needy

What to Know Three churches say Pottstown officials have stopped them from offering shelter, meals and help to those experiencing poverty.

Pottstown Borough Council told NBC10 that other wealthier towns in Montgomery County weren’t doing enough to share the responsibility of helping the homeless, putting an unfair burden on Pottstown taxpayers.

The churches have all appealed, saying helping those in need is their first amendment right to free exercise of religion.

The non-profit Beacon of Hope has been running a temporary shelter in the basement of Saint Paul’s Church in Pottstown for the past two years, giving hot meals, warm clothes and a place to stay for those who have nowhere to go.

“Well over 50 percent of our guests are 50 years or older,” Beacon of Hope Executive Director Tom Niarhos told NBC10. “Many of our guests struggle with medical issues, mental health issues, women fleeing domestic violence. We want to connect them to services so they can get out of homelessness.”

Niarhos told NBC10 Pottstown officials asked Beacon of Hope to shut down, forcing dozens of unhoused people to leave.

“This is a season of gratitude,” Niarhos said. “A season of giving and a season of showing love to your neighbors. And to have this happen now was disheartening.”

Niarhos told NBC10 he believes Pottstown’s actions are “fear-based.”

“They’re concerned with other churches opening up warming centers or shelters and then allowing people to come from the tri-state area and just bringing more need for more social services into Pottstown,” Niarhos said.

In June, Christ Episcopal and Mission First, two other churches that were giving out meals and clothes to the needy, also received letters from Pottstown officials asking them to stop and threatening legal action if they didn’t.

“One of the other fears that we think they have is that providing social services and revitalization can’t co-exist,” Niarhos said.

For now, Beacon of Hope is still allowed to operate their shelter though their future is uncertain.

“Our values are transparency, coordination, cooperation,” Niarhos said. “We want to work with the borough.”

Pottstown Borough Council initially sent a statement to NBC10 saying that other wealthier towns in Montgomery County aren't doing enough to share the responsibility of helping the homeless, putting an unfair burden on Pottstown taxpayers.

“This problem results in a transfer to Pottstown challenges which negatively impact our quality of life, crime and costs of government services paid for by our taxpayers,” the Council spokesperson wrote.

Dan Weand, President of the Pottstown Borough Council, later sent NBC10 another statement:

“The Borough is aware of the ongoing discussions of those that assist the needy and has no intention of impeding the appropriate and necessary work these organizations conduct. As many know, Pottstown has one of the highest tax rates in the state and our public schools are inadequately funded. Despite these overarching challenges, Pottstown is home to a majority of support services for those in need not only in Montgomery County but also in Chester and Berks Counties. Of all 62 municipalities in Montgomery County, Pottstown is currently the only municipality with a year-round homeless shelter. Likewise, despite the Borough comprising 3% of Montgomery County’s population the Borough maintains 20% of the County’s housing voucher choice residents. Given the reluctance of other municipalities, Pottstown has become unequally burdened with those coming from other communities seeking these services - placing an undue strain on our taxpayers. Given the need and the centralized nature of these services, Pottstown must ensure our ordinances are followed not only to maintain a level playing field but most importantly to protect the health safety and welfare of our citizens which includes mitigating any negative impacts to neighbors.

It is also the Borough’s responsibility to provide a voice for all 23,000 residents as well as those providing services to the needy. If concerns arise, notices are provided as prescribed in the municipal code. It is not our intent that notices are threatening in nature but rather they are intended to provide a constructive opportunity for a continued dialogue to seek resolution. As was the case with the two churches on High Street, after discussion with those entities the Borough did not find a violation in these cases and the notices were withdrawn. The overnight warming shelter at St. Paul’s UCC, Pottstown’s second shelter, continues to remain open while the zoning matters proceed through the process identical to that of any other similar use. We must maintain that prior to starting operations all entities must follow the Borough’s ordinances including filing the appropriate paperwork to establish new uses and, if necessary, seek zoning relief.

The Borough is grateful for the efforts of all that provide shelter and services for those in need. We recognize the inhumanity of the situation; the deplorable living conditions and the mental health and drug crisis which exists at the root of this problem. The Borough is not seeking an adversarial position with any service provider operating within Pottstown. The Borough, however, seeks a concerted approach to this crisis which protects individuals health and safety, works to prevent duplicative or disconnected services within the Borough, and ensures that our services are part of a broader network of services throughout all of Montgomery County subject to appropriate oversight at the County level. We are seeking a top to bottom solution rather than individual groups going at it alone.”