Philly church welcomes LGBTQ+ community through inclusivity

A nonprofit in Philadelphia is dedicated to uniting the LGBTQIA community with the Catholic faith community in the city.

The Church of Saint Luke and the Epiphany is a very special place in Philly that welcomes everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity.

"It's nonjudgmental and that's probably the most wonderful thing that it offers," one person said.

The church is located within the city's Gayborhood and inside you can find Dignity Philadelphia which is an organization that has been serving the LGBTQ+ Catholic community since 1973.

Kate Carroll grew up Catholic in the Midwest and now serves as a board member for Dignity Philadelphia. She said that in her community, she didn't see many people like herself when she was a kid.

It wasn't until she moved to Philadelphia and found Saint Luke's that she returned to the church after many years of feeling like she didn't fit in.

"Coming into a religious community that not only tolerates some parts of you, but is really joyfully accepting and celebrating every single part of you is a very healing experience," Carroll said.

This is a sentiment shared by many members, including Norman Simmons.

"I was in denial until my 50s. I came out in my 50s. Earlier, I accepted the line that, well, I can change this. I went through therapy. I said, 'I can't change. It's me,'" Simmons explained.

Today's Simmons helps to lead services at the organization and on some Sundays, he does the Mass of the Eucharist.

He says that if it wasn't for the nonprofit, he would have never gone to church again.

"I couldn't accept myself as a Catholic and as a gay man and a gay priest. Without Dignity, I might have not been alive today. I would have killed myself," Simmons said.

And, although the Catholic Church does not recognize same sex marriages, this community said they feel more included than ever before.

In 2013, Pope Frances marked a shift in the church as the first ever pontiff by voicing support for the LGBTQ community.

Now, with the church being led by the first American pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, this community is hopeful for even greater inclusion.

"I am hopeful that Pope Leo will continue that tradition of being in community with people. To listening, to sitting down and breaking bread with folks who are different from him," Carroll said.