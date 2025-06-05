Philadelphia

Philly church welcomes LGBTQ+ community through inclusivity

Dignity Philadelphia at the Church of Saint Luke and the Epiphany is working to unite members of the LGBTQIA+ community to the Catholic faith through an open and inclusive space.

By Shaira Arias and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A nonprofit in Philadelphia is dedicated to uniting the LGBTQIA community with the Catholic faith community in the city.

The Church of Saint Luke and the Epiphany is a very special place in Philly that welcomes everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"It's nonjudgmental and that's probably the most wonderful thing that it offers," one person said.

The church is located within the city's Gayborhood and inside you can find Dignity Philadelphia which is an organization that has been serving the LGBTQ+ Catholic community since 1973.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Kate Carroll grew up Catholic in the Midwest and now serves as a board member for Dignity Philadelphia. She said that in her community, she didn't see many people like herself when she was a kid.

It wasn't until she moved to Philadelphia and found Saint Luke's that she returned to the church after many years of feeling like she didn't fit in.

"Coming into a religious community that not only tolerates some parts of you, but is really joyfully accepting and celebrating every single part of you is a very healing experience," Carroll said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Artificial Intelligence

Norristown company uses robot dogs and drones to enhance private security

Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center sign removed from the building ahead of name change

This is a sentiment shared by many members, including Norman Simmons.

"I was in denial until my 50s. I came out in my 50s. Earlier, I accepted the line that, well, I can change this. I went through therapy. I said, 'I can't change. It's me,'" Simmons explained.

Today's Simmons helps to lead services at the organization and on some Sundays, he does the Mass of the Eucharist.

He says that if it wasn't for the nonprofit, he would have never gone to church again.

"I couldn't accept myself as a Catholic and as a gay man and a gay priest. Without Dignity, I might have not been alive today. I would have killed myself," Simmons said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

And, although the Catholic Church does not recognize same sex marriages, this community said they feel more included than ever before.

In 2013, Pope Frances marked a shift in the church as the first ever pontiff by voicing support for the LGBTQ community.

Now, with the church being led by the first American pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, this community is hopeful for even greater inclusion.

"I am hopeful that Pope Leo will continue that tradition of being in community with people. To listening, to sitting down and breaking bread with folks who are different from him," Carroll said.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaLGBTQ
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us