Church in Mayfair vandalized with homophobic slurs, Nazi symbols

Last week, someone painted homophobic slurs and swastikas on St. John's Lutheran Church in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood. An LGBTQ flag at the church was stolen, as well

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after a church in Philadelphia's Mayfair section was targeted by vandals who, officials said, spray painted homophobic slurs and swastikas on the building while stealing a LGBTQ flag from the building.

According to police, officers responded to St. John's Lutheran Church, along the 3100 block of Tyson Avenue, on May 10, after church officials found anti-LGBTQ slurs and Nazi symbolism painted on the sidewalk and steps in front of the church.

On social media, Pastor Daniel K. Eisenberg said he was "upset, frustrated and saddened," by the incident.

Police said that the individual -- or individuals -- responsible for the vandalism also stole an LGBTQ flag from the church.

Overall, officials said that the incident caused at least $400 in damages to the church.

Police officials said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

