In office less than three months, Christy Brady, acting city controller, announced her resignation from the Philadelphia City Controller’s Office, on Friday morning.

In a statement, Brady -- who was appointed by Mayor Jim Kenney after former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigned to run for mayor -- said it was an honor to serve the city during her time in office.

“I’ve dedicated my career to protecting the citizens of Philadelphia from fraud, waste and abuse and to improving the effectiveness of government operations," she wrote in announcing her resignation. "It has been a great honor to serve the city and its residents as an employee of the office for almost three decades."

Brady didn't give a reason for her resignation, nor did she detail where she might be going next.

But, she did note that she has served the city for decades and intends to continue to push for accountability from City Hall.

“I will never stop working to promote transparency in government and to ensure an effective and fully accountable city government," she said.

A replacement to fill the vacated City Controller's office was not immediately named.

The City Controller's Office submits reports and tracks data on gun violence and issues audits on policing and other city departments. It will be ultimately up to Kenney to chose the next acting city controller.

"Our work has informed officials and the public about ways the city can improve government services, save taxpayers’ dollars and make our city safer," Brady said. "I am incredibly proud of all that it has accomplished.

"Philadelphia is seeking solutions to address the many issues facing us right now, especially when it comes to public safety. The Controller’s Office plays an important role to ensure the city performing services that can keep families safe while it continues to provide essential service and new employment opportunities."