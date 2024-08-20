Philadelphia

Man sentenced for gun battle that led to death of boy, 7, in West Philly

Christopher Linder, 31, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for his role in the 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Zamar Jones in West Philly

By David Chang

A man was sentenced to prison on Monday for his role in a gun battle that led to the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy in West Philadelphia four years ago.

Christopher Linder, 31, will spend 25 to 50 years behind bars after pleading guilty to criminal attempted murder, voluntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm in connection to the death of 7-year-old Zamar Jones.

The death of Zamar Jones

On Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, around 7:30 p.m., Zamar was shot in the head while playing with a toy on the porch outside his home along the 200 block of North Simpson Street. A gunman in a Chevrolet pickup truck opened fire at a group of people and then crashed into a red car as the vehicle sped off. Two men then fired back at the pickup truck in retaliation. One of those bullets struck Zamar in the head.

Zamar was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead two days later.

Linder, along with 34-year-old Michael Banks, and 32-year-old Damar Jones (no relation to Zamar) were all arrested and charged in the boy’s death. Prosecutors determined Linder was the driver of the pickup truck who pulled out a gun and fired at Banks. Banks then pulled out his own gun and fired back at Linder while Damar Jones also fired the gun after Banks dropped it, prosecutors said.

Investigators determined Zamar was hit by the bullet that Banks fired.

In 2023, Damar Jones pleaded guilty to three gun charges in exchange for three to six years in prison. Banks also pleaded guilty last year to criminal attempted murder and other related offenses and is scheduled for sentencing next month, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

