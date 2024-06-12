CHOP's annual prom brought patients, families together for a celebration

It was an afternoon filled with music, dancing and fun festivities at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

CHOP hosted its 17th annual Joshua Kahan Fund Prom in the hospital for patients and their families to celebrate during the afternoon.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to forget about being in the hospital for a day, get to do something fun, dance, be a kid again," Kiersten Ferguson of CHOP said.

In the oncology unit, final alterations were made on the dress that 12-year-old Jaliah Gallagher wore.

She came all the way from New York to receive care at CHOP.

"A dance party!" Gallagher said excitedly.

It was an emotional day for the 12-year-old who has been in and out of hospitals for the last six months and looking forward to Wednesday's festivities.

Blue is one of her favorite colors and just like any princess at prom, she got the royal treatment while she was getting ready for the celebration.

While she was excited, this prom is also a reminder that her childhood has been on hold.

"We’ve missed a lot of milestones, so it’s nice that they created this milestone for you," her mom, Kate Gallagher, said.

Gallagher's journey to CHOP has been challenging for her and her family.

Her mom explained that she was adopted. She has had heart issues since she was an infant which has required surgeries.

Doctors diagnosed her with Hodgkin's Lymphoma earlier this year.

Her mom calls her a fighter.

"I see her be brave every single day - and the thing that I’ve come to realize about bravery and courage is that you have to be terrified to need it," her mom said. “More than the hair and the makeup and the dress, the thing that motivates her the most is her peers and being able to share other kid stuff with other kids.”