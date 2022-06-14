Philadelphia

CHOP Falls in Rankings of Top Children's Hospitals After 3 Years as No. 2

CHOP still holds the top spot in the Mid-Atlantic region and the state of Pennsylvania, according to the 2022-2023 Best Children's Hospitals list

By Ryan Mulligan | Philadelphia Business Journal

After being ranked as the second-best pediatric hospital in the country for three consecutive years, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia fell to No. 4 in U.S. News and World Report's most recent rankings, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

The nation's oldest pediatric hospital still holds the top spot in the Mid-Atlantic region and the state of Pennsylvania, according to the 2022-2023 Best Children's Hospitals list released Tuesday.

Boston Children's Hospital continued its streak as the best pediatric hospital in the nation, topping the U.S. News list for the ninth straight year. CHOP was surpassed by Texas Children's Hospital and Cincinnati Children's Hospital for the second and third spots, respectively.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaChildren's Hospital of PhiladelphiaCHOPU.S. News and World Report
