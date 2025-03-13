Comcast CEO gifts CHOP largest-ever donation in hospital's history

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received the largest ever donation in its 170-year history thanks to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and his family.

CHOP announced that the $125 million donation will mean a brand new building called Roberts Children's Health that will open in 2028. The money will also help with the revitalization of the hospital located on Civic Center Boulevard.

The new Roberts Children's Health building is expected to be over 20 stories high and have more than 30 procedure and imaging rooms for patients.

We wanted to create a space that could accommodate the needs of children now and for years to come,” Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said. “Roberts Children’s Health will greatly enhance the hospital experience for our patients and their families, equip our staff with the latest innovations, and revolutionize how we provide care, all while continuing our long legacy of breakthroughs.”

There will be over 700 completely private rooms for patients at the new building with advanced integrated technology that will link each patient to their care team with access to test results and information to their treatment plans.

For families at CHOP, this new building will offer spaces for fitness, meditation, entertainment, mental health support and quiet rooms for remote work among other amenities.

“Our lives have been touched by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in countless ways, and with this gift, we hope to deliver on Madeline’s vision for the future of pediatrics and inspire others to support this life-changing work happening right here in our backyard,” Aileen and Brian Roberts said. “CHOP is already the world’s leading children’s hospital, where the best doctors, technology, and patient care come together to serve families. We’re honored and humbled to help ensure CHOP remains a magnet for the greatest medical talent, a refuge for those facing the most complex cases, an incubator for breakthrough treatments, a beacon of hope, and the pride of Philadelphia for decades to come.”

The Roberts family has been a long-time partner with CHOP. The family helped to open the Roberts Center for Pediatric Research in 2017 as well as the Roberts Collaborative for Genetics and Individualized Medicine at CHOP.

Brian Roberts is the Chairman and CEO of Comcast which owns NBC10 Philadelphia.

Check out the renderings for the new building below: