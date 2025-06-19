New Jersey

Chlorine leak leads to shelter in place order in Deptford Township

A precautionary shelter in place order has been issued after, officials in Deptford Township, New Jersey, say a chlorine cylinder at a facility in the township experienced a leak on Thursday.

By Hayden Mitman and Siobhan McGirl

Residents in Deptford Township, New Jersey, were told to shelter in place on Thursday after, officials said, a chlorine cylinder experienced a leak at a facility in the township.

In an alert shared at about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, officials said the precautionary shelter in place was issued because a "chlorine cylinder within a Deptford Twp. MUA facility, at S. Delsea Dr. [and] South View Ave. experienced an active leak."

Officials said the precautionary shelter in place includes residents in portions of Windermere, Cooper Village, and Deptford Memorial Park, as well.

Officials at the scene told NBC10's Siobhan McGirl that the leak stemmed from a 150 lbs. chlorine cylinder -- which is about four to five feet tall -- and is used to treat water at the facility.

A worker noticed the leak and it has since been stopped, officials told NBC10.

Initially, there was a "noticeable odor of chlorine" but that has since cleared and, officials said, the facility has been vented.

As of about 2:16 p.m. officials at the scene told NBC10 that the shelter in place order has been lifted.

Also, there was an evacuation of Deptford Memorial Park due to the incident, but officials said, there were no other evacuations.

The Deptford Fire Department and Gloucester County Hazmat responded to the issue, officials said.

Also, officials said the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has been alerted to the incident, as well.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

