Owner of Chinese take-out restaurant stabbed in the arm and stomach in Olney, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police car and yellow caution tape around the Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant after the owner was stabbed
The owner of a Chinese take-out restaurant is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed on Thursday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were called to the Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant on the 4900 block of North 5th Street around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 for reports of a person with a weapon, officials said.

Police said that the 50-year-old owner of the store was stabbed in the right arm and stomach. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The scene was held as officials investigated. No arrests have been made and no weapons was recovered.

SkyForce10 was over the scene Thursday evening where a police car could be seen parked outside of the restaurant with yellow caution tape surrounding the area.

Investigators with the Northwest Detectives Division said that the suspect was four feet high and was wearing a light-colored cap with green pants.

If you have any information, you can submit a tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477). 

