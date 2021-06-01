China Reports Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu, a Possible First

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” the National Health Commission said on its website

slaughtered chickens are displayed for sale at a wholesale poultry market in Shanghai.
AP Photo, File

A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Jersey Shore 1 hour ago

Guns N' Roses, Phish, Pitbull Among Big-Name Concerts Returning to Atlantic City

The Lineup 3 hours ago

Scammers Targeting Eager Car Renters: The Lineup

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us