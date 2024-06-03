Father found guilty of 6-year-old son's death in NJ treadmill abuse case

What to Know Christopher Gregor, now 32, was found guilty Friday, May 31, 2024, of aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment in the 2021 death of his 6-year-old son.

Corey Micciolo was found to have died from inquires related to face-first falls on a treadmill.

"At long last, justice for Corey has been accomplished," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said

A New Jersey father was found guilty last week in the treadmill death of his 6-year-old son, but he avoided the most serious murder charge.

Christopher Gregor, now 32, was found guilty Friday, May 31, 2024, of aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment in the 2021 death of his 6-year-old son -- previously identified as Corey Micciolo, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

“Christopher Gregor must live the rest of his life with the knowledge that he, and he alone, was responsible for the death of his one and only son," Billhimer said in a news release. "It is right and just that he bears that cross.

"While nothing can bring this precious child back to his family, we hope that today’s jury verdict offers some semblance of peace and closure for those who knew and loved Corey. At long last, justice for Corey has been accomplished."

Gregor's jury trial lasted six weeks, prosecutors said. He is set to be sentenced in August 2024 and could face up to 30 years in state prison.

Ocean County prosecutors argued that Corey died from blunt force trauma he suffered when Gregor forced him to run on a treadmill in March 2021. The workout was captured on surveillance video that shows Gregor continually increasing the treadmill's speed, causing his son to fall off off it face-first about six times.

Gregor was arrested in March 2022 after an expert witness determined that Corey died "as a result of blunt force impact to the chest and abdomen, and determined the manner of the child’s death to be homicide," county prosecutors said.

At trial, Gregor's lawyer, Mario Gallucci, said their medical experts would testify that the child's death was due to sepsis caused by pneumonia. He acknowledged during opening arguments that viewing the tape would “horrify” the jury, but argued it had nothing to do with the death, which occurred about two weeks after the workout took place.

Prosecutors also noted the boy had contusions all over his body, and his heart and liver were lacerated. Gallucci said the bruises came from the treadmill and playing football.