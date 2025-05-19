Child struck, killed after chasing ball into Mayfair roadway, police say

A child was struck and killed in a tragic crash that happened as the boy attempted to retrieve a ball that had fallen into the roadway on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, 2025, after a three-year-old boy "suddenly" ran into the roadway along the 3100 block of Teesdale Street in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia, to retrieve a ball.

The child, officials said, was struck by a Nissan Murano that was being driven down the street at the time.

Police said the boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 8:39 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene on the crash after the incident occurred.

No arrests have been made and police have not said if the driver in this incident will face any charges. But, police said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.