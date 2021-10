A boy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The 7-year-old boy was on 33rd and Huntingdon streets at 4:18 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a possibly white Buick Enclave that was traveling westbound on Huntingdon Street at a high speed.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.