Child stabbed in the chest while sleeping in Delaware home; two people in custody

A mother and son have been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges after a stabbing that left a child in critical condition in Delaware, police announce.

According to Delaware State Police, on Thursday at approximately 10:51 a.m., troopers responded to Bayhealth – Sussex Campus for a possible stabbing.

When troopers arrived, police said they learned that a 12-year-old child had been brought to the hospital by a family member after being stabbed at a home on the 1800 block of Sharon’s Road in Ellendale.

Police said during the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect, Darris McGlotten, 40, stabbed the child in the chest while they were sleeping.

Detectives also learned that McGlotten's mother - 54-year-old Jamesneta McGlotten - was aware that the child had been seriously injured yet failed to seek medical or police assistance, according to police.

Police said Darris McGlotten was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $420,000 cash bond.

Jamesneta McGlotten was also arrested and taken to Troop 4, where she was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on her own recognizance.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Z. Spudis by calling 302-752-3795.