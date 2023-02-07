A 13-year-old girl was injured as gunmen fired at least 30 gunshots at a Southwest Philadelphia rowhome early Tuesday morning.

A man in his 20s was apparently being chased by the gunmen when he ran into the home near South 65th Street and Dicks Avenue just before 1 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

The gunmen then got out of a car and "intentionally" fired more than 30 shots at the home, at least 11 went through the living room window, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

One of the bullets struck a 13-year-old girl who was in the living room window in the shoulder, Small said. Police rushed her to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The girl doesn't live in the home, but was visiting family, Small said. About 10 people -- five kids from 6 to 15 years old and adults, some in their 60s -- were in the home at the time. The kids were all in the living room at the time.

"The fact that 11 bullets went through the living room window and only this 13-year-old female was struck by gunfire, it's pretty amazing," Small said.

Investigators believe the man who ran into the home was the intended target, Small said.

As of Sunday, children have made up 9% of Philadelphia's shooting victims so far this year, according to data collected by the City Controller's Office.