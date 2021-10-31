Child Shot Near Basketball Court in South Philadelphia

A child was hospitalized after being shot Saturday night in South Philadelphia.

The child was shot near a basketball court in the area of 26th and Morris streets, police said. Police could not immediately provide the age or condition of the child.

Officers at the scene were looking into a sedan in the area, though it was unclear what role it may have played in the shooting.

The child becomes at leas the 180th minor shot in Philadelphia this year, according to a tally by the city controller’s office.

Several high-profile shootings of kids in the city have happened in recent weeks.

Tuesday night, a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in front of his twin sister after he had arrived home from his shift at a McDonald’s. Naish said it appeared three people had been lying in wait for him before opening fire.

Last week, a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded and a 65-year-old man was killed when a gunman opened fire near a school as students were being let out of class.

On Thursday, School District of Philadelphia officials announced a “Safe Path” program in which adults from the community will be positioned around schools to ensure students safely get to and from campus.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.