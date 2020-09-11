Lehigh Valley

Girl, 11, Shot in Face When She Answers Knock on Pa. Family's Door

An 11-year-old was shot in the face as she answered a knock at the door of her family's Bethlehem home

By Staff and wire reports

police lights
NBC10

What to Know

  • An 11-year-old girl answering a knock on a door at her family’s home was shot in the face and seriously injured by someone who then ran off. 
  • The shooting in Bethlehem occurred late Wednesday night. 
  • Authorities do not believe the shooting was a random attack, but they don’t think the child was the shooter’s intended target. 

An 11-year-old girl answering a knock on a door at her family's Lehigh Valley home was shot in the face and seriously injured by someone who then ran off, authorities said.

The shooting on Fairland Avenue in Bethlehem occurred shortly before midnight Wednesday. Authorities do not believe the shooting was a random attack, but they don't think the child was the shooter's intended target.

"Although we are asking Bethlehem residents to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious sightings, we do not believe there is any increased danger to the public at large," police said in a news release.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2020 17 hours ago

Many More Polling Places Will Be Open Nov. 3, Compared to Pandemic Primary

Fox Chase 2 hours ago

Man Gunned Down Inside Home on Quiet Philly Street

The child suffered significant facial trauma and remained hospitalized Thursday, authorities said. She is expected to recover. Her name has not been released.

Authorities have released few details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lehigh ValleyshootingBETHLEHEMchild shot
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us