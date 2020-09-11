Girl, 11, Shot in Face When She Answers Knock on Pa. Family's Door

What to Know An 11-year-old girl answering a knock on a door at her family’s home was shot in the face and seriously injured by someone who then ran off.

The shooting in Bethlehem occurred late Wednesday night.

Authorities do not believe the shooting was a random attack, but they don’t think the child was the shooter’s intended target.

"Although we are asking Bethlehem residents to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious sightings, we do not believe there is any increased danger to the public at large," police said in a news release.

The child suffered significant facial trauma and remained hospitalized Thursday, authorities said. She is expected to recover. Her name has not been released.

Authorities have released few details about the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.