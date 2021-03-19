Girl, 12, Shot, Killed Inside Montgomery County Home

A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a Montgomery County home Friday morning.
Police were called to a Larchwood Court townhome in the Perkiomen Woods community in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, around 7:50 a.m., the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a joint news released with Upper Providence Township Police.
The girl was found dead of a single gunshot wound in the living room, investigators said. A gun was recovered.
Local
The girl has yet to be named.
Other family members were in the home when police arrived. No one else in the home was hurt.
The circumstances around the shooting weren't clear and the investigation continued.
This story is developing and will be updated.