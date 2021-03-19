Montgomery County

Girl, 12, Shot, Killed Inside Montgomery County Home

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a Montgomery County home Friday morning.

Police were called to a Larchwood  Court townhome in the Perkiomen Woods community in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, around 7:50 a.m., the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a joint news released with Upper Providence Township Police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The girl was found dead of a single gunshot wound in the living room, investigators said. A gun was recovered.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Philadelphia Expands Who Qualifies for Coronavirus Vaccine

The Lineup 3 hours ago

DoorDashing Assistant DA Demoted for Deliveries on the Clock: The Lineup

The girl has yet to be named.

Other family members were in the home when police arrived. No one else in the home was hurt.

The circumstances around the shooting weren't clear and the investigation continued.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Countyshootingdeadly shootingchild shot
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us