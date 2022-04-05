Delaware County

Child Shot, Killed Near Delaware County Gas Station, Authorities Say

The deadly shooting took place Tuesday morning on Kerlin Street in Chester, Pennsylvania, police said

By Dan Stamm

Chester police at an Eagle gas station
SkyForce10

A child has died after police in Chester, Pennsylvania, said the child was shot near a Delaware County gas station Tuesday morning, Chester police said.

The child was shot on the 900 block of Kerlin Street before 11 a.m., Chester police said.

Later in the afternoon, the Delaware County District Attorney's office said the child had died.

Authorities didn't reveal an age for the child.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SkyForce10 captured Chester police vehicles at the Eagle Fuel gas station. Yellow crime scene tape stretched between two of the gas pumps.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountyChestershooting
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us