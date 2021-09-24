Boy, 6, Shot in NJ, Police Say

A 6-year-old boy is expected to survive after being shot in the leg in Cumberland County, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon.

Bridgeton officers rushed to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 3 p.m. to find the unnamed boy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his leg, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said Friday.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for the non-life threatening injury, police said.

"The Chief said the boy’s mother and other relatives were present at the

time of the incident and the investigation on how the child suffered the injury is continuing," a news release from Bridgeton police said.