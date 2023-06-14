Child shot at Philadelphia home, police say

A child was shot at a Philadelphia home Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. along the 100 block of East Albanus Street. Police have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting or the child’s condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.