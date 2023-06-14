Philadelphia

Child shot at Philadelphia home, police say

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. along the 100 block of East Albanus Street

By David Chang

A child was shot at a Philadelphia home Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. along the 100 block of East Albanus Street. Police have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting or the child’s condition. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us