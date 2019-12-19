Child Shoots Self After Grabbing Gun From Father, Police Say

A child accidentally shot himself after grabbing his father's gun while they were inside a Northeast Philadelphia home Thursday morning.

The father was opening a safe on the floor of a home along Ditman Street near Princeton Avenue in the Tacony neighborhood shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday his child grabbed the gun and fired, Philadelphia Police said.

The boy was struck in his left hand, investigators said.

He was then driven to Saint Christopher’s Hospital for Children where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators recovered the gun and haven’t named anyone involved. They also haven’t given an age for the child.

This story is developing and will be updated.

