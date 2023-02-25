Child Hurt After Becoming Entangled in Rope at KOP Amusement Park 

A child was taken to the hospital after becoming entangled in rope at an indoor amusement park in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. Saturday at the Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park on 555 South Henderson Road.

The 8-year-old child was climbing on a rope ladder when he became entangled in the rope, Upper Merion Police told NBC10. The child was eventually freed from the rope and two off-duty police officers administered CPR. Medics with Upper Merion EMS then took the child to Paoli Hospital. Police have not yet revealed the child’s condition but told NBC10 the child was conscious.

The amusement park had just recently opened in King of Prussia.

Another Thrillz park is located in Connecticut.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.