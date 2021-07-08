Cumberland County

Child Dead, Other Kids Hurt in Crash on NJ's Route 55

Officials shut down both northbound and southbound lanes for hours, with three medivac helicopters landing on the southbound lanes to airlift victims

By NBC10 Staff

An overhead shot shows multiple pick-up trucks on a stretch of New Jersey's Route 55, where a crash claimed the life of a child.
NBC10

One child died in a crash involving multiple kids on Route 55 in South Jersey Wednesday night.

Five people, including at least three children, were involved in the crash on the northbound lanes of the highway in Cumberland County a little before midnight, county 911 dispatchers said.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved, but officials shut down both northbound and southbound lanes for hours, with three medivac helicopters landing on the southbound lanes to airlift victims, dispatchers said.

An NBC10 photographer spotted a car on its roof, and a New Jersey State Police trooper said that one child died at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately reveal the condition of the other victims.

State police said the investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.

