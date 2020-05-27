3-Year-Old Child Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Philadelphia

A child was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday evening.

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Frankford and Magee avenues. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles then continued on Frankford and Robbins avenues and crashed into more vehicles.

Multiple people were hurt in the crashes, including a 3-year-old child who is currently in critical condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.