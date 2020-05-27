Northeast Philadelphia

3-Year-Old Child Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Multiple people were hurt in the crashes, including a 3-year-old child who is currently in critical condition.

By David Chang

A child was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday evening. 

At least two vehicles were involved in a crash on Frankford and Magee avenues. Police said the driver of one of the vehicles then continued on Frankford and Robbins avenues and crashed into more vehicles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

