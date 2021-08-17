Child, 13, Gunned Down in Chester

A 13-year-old boy was found dead in the front yard of a house in Chester, Delaware County, late Monday night, with bullet wounds from gunfire that injured two others, police said.

The child, who police have not yet identified, died from two gunshots to his chest and side.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics who found him lying in the grass outside a home at 10th and Upland streets in the small city along the Delaware River just south of Philadelphia International Airport.

Two adults were also injured in the gunfire that broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. They were taken to a nearby hospital with bullet wounds to their lower bodies. Both are listed in good condition, police said.

A cause for the shooting was not yet known as of Tuesday morning.