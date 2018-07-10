SPRINGFIELD, VA - JULY 26: The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Chick-Fil-A is giving away free food Tuesday, there's just one small catch — you have to wear a cow costume.

To celebrate Cow Appreciation Day, the chicken retailer is giving away free entrees to anyone who turns up at the store wearing something that gives a nod to the bovine-kind.

Chick-Fil-A suggests people dress "udderly crazy," but also say you can wear "any sort of cow apparel" to get the special offer.

That appears to means if you wear any sort of cow-related item — ears, cow-print tee, hat or scarf — you can get your pick of a free entree at any outlet between opening and 7 p.m.

The fast food chain has put together a gallery of inspiration here.



