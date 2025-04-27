Investigations underway after separate incidents on Cheyney University's campus

Investigations are underway after officials said two isolated incidents happened Saturday on Cheyney University's campus following their annual end-of-year spring celebration.

According to officials, the first incident involved a 19-year-old man from Philadelphia who was visiting the campus.

Officials said that the man had suffered a self-inflicted firearm wound around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025. He was taken to the hospital, where he received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second unrelated incident involved another person visiting the campus, officials said. That individual had struck several vehicles in a campus parking lot while attempting to leave.

Officials said the individual's actions are being investigated as a suspected DUI case. No injuries were reported in connection with that incident.

The university released a statement regarding these incidents, saying in part:

“Cheyney University is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on our campus. While these events are unfortunate, we are grateful that timely responses helped mitigate their impact, and we remain committed to the safety and well-being of everyone on campus. We continue to work closely with state and local authorities and our community to learn from this incident and continuously strengthen measures that enhance the security of our campus environment.

“We extend our gratitude to the first responders, law enforcement, and medical professionals for their swift and effective assistance. To our community members and visitors, we appreciate your patience and understanding as we address these matters. Cheyney University remains a safe space where students are striving in a supportive environment.”