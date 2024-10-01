Chestnut Hill's Morris Arboretum celebrates groundbreaking for new science lab

Local scientists will soon have a new lab to work in as they search for ways to protect plant life.

Tuesday morning, officials broke ground for the new Morris Arboretum and Gardens Plant Science Lab in Chestnut Hill.

The new lab will help researchers find ways to use DNA analysis to save native plants and trees affected by harsher climate conditions.

"As a leading public garden and research institution, we are building new lab facilities to accommodate our current and additional research staff who are working to understand the genetics of rare as well as abundant species. The new facility will provide a wet lab space and equipment that researchers will use to complete plant molecular biology and anatomy studies," the arboretum said in a news release.

The new lab is all a part of the Morris's 20-year comprehensive site plan that includes providing a more accessible, welcoming, and enriching guest experience.

Contruction of the lab is expected to be completed in early 2025.