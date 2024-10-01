Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill's Morris Arboretum celebrates groundbreaking for new science lab

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Local scientists will soon have a new lab to work in as they search for ways to protect plant life.

Tuesday morning, officials broke ground for the new Morris Arboretum and Gardens Plant Science Lab in Chestnut Hill.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The new lab will help researchers find ways to use DNA analysis to save native plants and trees affected by harsher climate conditions.

"As a leading public garden and research institution, we are building new lab facilities to accommodate our current and additional research staff who are working to understand the genetics of rare as well as abundant species. The new facility will provide a wet lab space and equipment that researchers will use to complete plant molecular biology and anatomy studies," the arboretum said in a news release.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Climate change Sep 23

‘Short corn' could replace the towering cornfields steamrolled by a changing climate

Climate change Aug 29

Sweaty corn plants have long made the Midwest summers humid. Climate change is making it worse

The new lab is all a part of the Morris's 20-year comprehensive site plan that includes providing a more accessible, welcoming, and enriching guest experience.

Contruction of the lab is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Chestnut HillScience
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us