Burned out transformer forced SEPTA service issues at Mt. Airy Station

A transformer connected to the overhead power system burned out at Mt. Airy Station leading to service being suspended along the Chestnut Hill East line

By Emily Rose Grassi

Service on a SEPTA Regional Rail Line was suspended Tuesday evening after a transformer burned out, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was on scene on April 29 at the Mt. Airy Station along the Chestnut Hill East line working on the overhead power system, SEPTA officials said.

Some passengers on the line were shuttled to their destinations because of the service disruption.

The Chestnut Hill East line resumed later Tuesday night with residual delays, according to officials.

