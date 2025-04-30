Service on a SEPTA Regional Rail Line was suspended Tuesday evening after a transformer burned out, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was on scene on April 29 at the Mt. Airy Station along the Chestnut Hill East line working on the overhead power system, SEPTA officials said.

Some passengers on the line were shuttled to their destinations because of the service disruption.

Chestnut Hill East: Service is suspended until further notice due to fire activity at Mt. Airy Station. Service is terminating and originating at Wayne Junction Station. Alternate service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner. https://t.co/Ngh9QsTIbm — SEPTA (@SEPTA) April 30, 2025

The Chestnut Hill East line resumed later Tuesday night with residual delays, according to officials.