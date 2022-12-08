2 Die in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Chestnut Hill Parking Lot

A woman and man died in what Philadelphia police said appeared to be a murder-suicide shooting in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Top of the Hill Plaza off Bethlehem Pike near Germantown Avenue just after 9 p.m., Philadelphia police said

Medics pronounced the 59-year-old woman dead at the scene minutes later, while the 64-year-old man died at the hospital just before 11 p.m., police said.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature and recovered weapons.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Entering Thursday, at least 482 homicides were recorded in Philadelphia in 2022. That's down about 8% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.