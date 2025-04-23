Delaware County

Chester police warn residents about popular ‘Orbeez' gel pellet toy guns

Law enforcement officials are expressing concern with popular 'Orbeez' and Nerf toy guns. Officials say the toys can easily be mistaken for real weapons, creating the potential for tragic consequences

By Hayden Mitman

Officials with the Chester Police Department are warning residents to be cautious as officers are "responding to increasing concerns about teens using Nerf and Orbeez (also known as "orbit") guns in public spaces."

Police officials said, in a social media post, that these toy weapons are easily mistaken for actual firearms and said that, often, teens playing with these toys wear ski masks.

The toy guns fire gel pellets that splash people with water when they are struck by the pellet.

But, police officials said, the toy weapons can easily be mistaken for actual firearm, especially if these guns are concealed in backpacks or are used in group chases.

"This creates the potential for dangerous misunderstandings with serious, even tragic, consequences," police officials warned in a statement online.

Also, police officials said that the Chester Police Department is considering a city ordinance to address the issue and are telling members of the community to reconsider buying these toys for your children because of the risks associated with their use in public spaces.

