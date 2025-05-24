Teen killed, 4 others hurt in shooting during party in Chester, police say

A teenager was killed, four others were hurt, and multiple homes and apartments were struck by gunfire during a shooting at a large party in Chester, Pennsylvania, late Friday night, police said.

On Friday, May 23, at 10:47 p.m., officers responded to a reported active shooting just north of Chester Police headquarters along the 200 block of East 10th Street.

Responding officers spotted two people running on foot and heard shouting from several other people. The officers then spotted a 16-year-old boy who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds on the front steps of a home on East 10th Street. The boy – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

As police checked for more victims inside the home, they found a handgun at the bottom of the steps in the living room.

They also found three more victims – ages 26, 16, and 25 – who had been struck by gunfire. They then found a fifth shooting victim, a 21-year-old who had suffered a graze wound to the back.

The 21-year-old was treated at the scene and told police they spotted a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police then recovered several spent shell casings in the street and backyard of the home, indicating there was an exchange of gunfire. They also recovered a second gun from the basement of the home.

They also found two apartments nearby on 1000 Madison Street as well as another home on the 200 block of East 10th Street that were struck by gunfire. There were no reported injuries inside those three locations, police said.

The four survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment as police processed the scene. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

Investigators said the shooting occurred during what appeared to be a gathering or party.

"This heartbreaking violence is a painful reminder that we must come together as a community to protect our neighborhoods and our youth,” Chester Mayor Stefan Roots wrote in a statement. “The City of Chester will not stand idle while senseless acts of gun violence rob families of their loved ones. We are committed to supporting our police department in finding those responsible and to investing in the solutions that bring lasting peace to our city.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not released information on any suspects. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Detective Patrick Flynn Jr. by calling 610-447-8424 or 484-745-9970. You can also email Detective Flynn Jr. at plynn314@chesterpolice.org or Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Investigator Sean Gallagher at GallagherS@co.delaware.pa.us.

