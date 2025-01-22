Teen arrested, charged for killing high school student over the summer

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the death of a rising senior at Chester High School, according to the Chester Police Department.

18-year-old Jesse Allen Jr. was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 16 after he was wanted for the shooting death of 17-year-old Zaheem Sabree on Sunday, June 30, 2024, police said.

According to police, around 6:40 p.m. on June 30 officers from the City of Chester Police Department responded to the area of 24th Street and Crosby Street after receiving reports of gunshots being fired.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a teen, later identified as Sabree, laying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head on the 100 block of East 24th Street.

Police said Sabree was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

In a news release, Chester Upland School District confirmed that Sabree was a rising 12th grader and a dedicated member of the High School's football program since his sophomore year.

Allen Jr. has been charged with murder and other related charges. He was taken to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility with no bail, police said.