Police Arrest Man Accused of Secretly Recording People in Restrooms

Police in Chester County said Monday that a man accused of secretly recording people in restrooms, was under arrest.

On Thursday, West Whiteland Township Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Richard Balanow. He was wanted for six counts of invasion of privacy and 15 counts of attempted invasion of privacy.

Balanow was arrested Monday morning, police said.

Soon after his arrest and arraignment, Balanow posted bond and was released from custody, according to online court documents that list several more counts of invasion of privacy and attempted invasion of privacy. In total, Balanow was arraigned on 42 counts.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The investigation began in July when a man took his son to the restroom at the Exton Square Mall and noticed a cellphone in someone's hand coming out from under a stall and pointing at a urinal, police said.

Police later apprehended Balanow and said they found several videos on his cellphone that showed victims being unknowingly recorded in different public restrooms. Investigators, however, didn't know if the videos were taken at the same location.

“We don’t exactly know if it’s one bathroom or multiple bathrooms. We’re trying to put it out there to see if anyone recognizes it,” West Whiteland Township Police Department detective Scott Pezick said.

He added that “a lot” of restrooms have similar color schemes, so it’s hard to determine if the suspect took the images in one location or multiple. The images police revealed show the edges of restroom stalls, trash cans, sinks and paper towel dispensers.

Since posting those images, investigators said, they’ve received multiple tips and have been checking out public restrooms at home improvement stores, malls, convenience stores and gas stations.

After investigating further and working to identify and notify other possible victims, police issued an arrest warrant for Balanow last week.

Reached by phone Monday, Balanow's attorney, Joshua Harris Camson, offered no comment on the charges his client faces, but did say they look forward to having their day in court.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.