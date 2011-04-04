The Chester County Reading Olympics is back bigger and better. Nearly 3000 students are competing this year on who read the most books and who has the most knowledge of the books they read.



The reading Olympics provided the students with a list of books months in advance, in three rounds

the students will answer a series of questions that are related to the books they read. This event takes place for four days at Dowingtown Middle School, 115 Rock Raymond Rd, Dowingtown, PA.



Elementary Reading Olympics- Monday, April 11th, April 13th, and Wednesday, April 27th. Middle and High School-Thursday, April 28th. All dates are 5:45pm to 9:00pm.



