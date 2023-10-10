A correctional officer working for the Chester County Prison was arrested for allegedly selling drugs to inmates, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation was launched after an inmate informed another correctional officer that 27-year-old Antoine Williams was smuggling drugs into the prison and selling them to other inmates, according to the DA's office.

The inmate also explained that Williams allegedly hid the drugs in small trash bags rolls, officials reported. He said his former cell mate was getting drugs from the correctional officer who was then paid by another person through an online cash app.

"I am proud of the team here at the prison for acting quickly on this matter," Chester County acting warden Howard Holland said.

Prison staff then searched the entire cell block and found a roll of small trash bags in the other inmate's cell, officials said. The inmate then provided a urine sample that tested positive for the suspected drugs.

A couple of days later, a third inmate told a prison lieutenant that Williams was distributing various drugs in gloves or in small dark trash bags with the help of an inmate, the District Attorney's office said.

This was followed by Chester County Detectives reviewing security cameras that showed Williams with what looked like a roll of toilet paper and trash bags before placing the roll of trash bags on cell bars in the block, according to officials. Detectives also searched Williams' phone number on the online cash app and found his profile.

Then, the inmate accused of assisting with distributing drugs for Williams met with detectives and told them that Williams brought drugs into the prison many times, authorities said. He then confirmed that a relative paid for the illegal substances through the online cash app.

"The defendant was hired as a correctional officer to uphold the law and keep order in the prison, but he completely violated his position of authority. No one is above the law," Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan said in a statement.

A search warrant found there were nine different cash app accounts related to Williams, according to officials. Williams received multiple payments ranging from $50 to $400.

Williams was charged with eight felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, eight counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and related offenses.