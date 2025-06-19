Pennsylvania

Person hurt after crash causes truck to hang from overpass in Chester County

At least one person was injured in a crash that caused a truck to hang from an overpass on the Rt. 30 Bypass in Chester County, Pa.

By David Chang

One person was injured after a crash caused a truck to hang from an overpass in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The crash occurred Thursday, June 19, around 1:30 p.m. on the Route 30 Bypass. Footage from SkyForce10 showed the tractor trailer dangling from the overpass.

Officials said one person was hurt in the crash. They have not yet revealed that person’s condition or the cause of the accident.

Westbound lanes on the Route 30 Bypass were closed at Airport Road while eastbound lanes were closed at Lincoln Highway due to the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.  

