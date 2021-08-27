Chester County Parolee Accused of Sexually Abusing Kids Sought

State police in Pennsylvania are searching for a Chester County man accused of sexually abusing minors and who they believe most recently fled to Florida.

Pennsylvania State Police began their child sexual abuse investigation into Graham Roman on Aug. 13 and learned that he had already abused another child in April, Trooper Kevin Kochka, a state police spokesman, said. Police believe there may be other victims.

Roman was charged with a litany of crimes, including criminal solicitation of a minor to photo/film/depict themselves in a computer sex act, unlawful contact with a minor, luring a child into a motor vehicle, selling/furnishing alcohol to minors and criminal solicitation to disseminate photo/films of child sex acts, Kochka said.

Roman is currently on parole, and police believe the Malvern resident may have recently driven to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kochka said. He’s believed to have access to a gray 2015 Jeep Cherokee with registration No. LCP1412, as well as an orange Jeep.

Kochka said people in Pennsylvania, Florida and Georgia should be especially on the lookout for a fleeing Roman. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or on other victims is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Embreeville Barracks, at 610-486-6280.