Chester County Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Four Children in West Chester

A Chester County man is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls and two young boys between the ages of five and eight at his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

John Stevens, 54, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and related offenses, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 10, West Whiteland Township Police arrived at Stevens’ home in West Chester for a report of child sexual abuse, officials said.

The mother of one of the victims told investigators that Stevens sexually assaulted two 5-year-old girls, a 7-year-old boy and a boy between the ages of 6 and 8 at his home while they were in his care, police said.

“These young and innocent children were violated in unimaginable ways by a person who had a responsibility to keep them safe. This horrific betrayal will certainly affect their entire family. We all commend these brave children for their courage to speak up despite the threats they received if they came forward,” District Attorney Deb Rya said in a news release.

During an interview that took place on April 20, one victim told police Stevens sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of three days.

Stevens told her he would kill her if she told anyone, investigators said.

A second victim told police Stevens, another identified man and a 13-year-old boy sexually assaulted her at Stevens' home.

The third victim told police Stevens sexually assaulted him at least nine times. He also said Stevens had multiple guns and BB guns at his home at the time of the abuse, investigators said.

The fourth victim also told investigators Stevens sexually assaulted him when he was approximately six to eight years of age.

Police said they found child pornography inside Stevens' home and they believe he sexually abused at least one other child. They also said Stevens would throw parties at his home with minors where he would serve them alcohol, leading police to believe there could be more victims.

They believe the abuse could go back as far as 20 years.

“We believe there may be more victims out there," West Whiteland Police Chief Lee Benson said. "We are asking the public to come forward if you or anyone you know has further information regarding John Stevens. Please contact us at 484-875-6022.”

Stevens’ preliminary hearing is scheduled on May 11, 2023, and he is being held on $750,000 cash bail.