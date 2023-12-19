Chester Co. DA honors first responders for efforts in manhunt for escaped killer, Danelo Cavalcante

This year, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office honored the law enforcement officials, first responders and others who helped re-capture convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after he escaped prison -- and led officials on a weeks-long manhunt -- earlier this year.

During the office's annual awards, Chester County District Attorney, Deb Ryan, highlighted the work and long-hours that those honored put in in order to serve the community over the past year.

"The individuals who are recognized today are the ones that do the dangerous, challenging, and hard work that most people don’t see but it is the work that really matters. These heroes continue to ensure our community is safe, rules are enforced, and justice is served. It is never about the accolades. You do this work because you care about helping others,” she said in a statement.

She touted the efforts of everyone involved in Cavalcante's re-capture, noting that a big part of the year's accomplishments were only made possible through the collaboration of "law enforcement, specialized task forces and the integration of advanced technology."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In discussing the manhunt for Cavalcante, Ryan noted that a national spotlight was on local law enforcement during that two-week span when he was on the lam, and, she said, first responders met the moment.

“Our community was front and center on a national and international stage as we faced one of the greatest challenges law enforcement has seen in this county," she said in a statement. "Because of their dedicated efforts and outstanding collaboration we brought this fugitive to justice.”

During the awards, Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police was awarded as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for, what Ryan called, his "unflappable, decisive, and collaborative leadership."

During the manhunt, Bivens and Pa. State Police worked alongside the Chester County Detectives, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Border Control Tactical Unit, FBI, Department of Emergency Services, SWAT, Sheriff’s Department, and other local, state, and federal agencies.

In delivering the year's awards, Ryan also noted the unprecedented number of arrests and convictions of child abuse cases over the past year.

Assistant District Attorney Zachary Yurick, one of the prosecutors assigned to the child abuse unit, won the Prosecutor of the Year for, what Ryan's office called, his relentless efforts in keeping our most vulnerable population safe through

his skilled and compassionate talent.

Overall, the award recipients were:

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year – Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens

Prosecutor of the Year – Assistant District Attorney Zachary Yurick

Chester County Detective of the Year – Lieutenant Bob Dougherty

Administrative Professional of the Year – Elizabeth DiFilippo

DAO Commendation: Pennsylvania State Police

DAO Commendation: United States Marshals

DAO Commendation: United States Customs and Border Patrol Protection

DAO Commendation: Federal Bureau of Investigations

DAO Commendation: Chester County Emergency Response Team

DAO Commendation: West Chester Emergency Response Team

DAO Commendation: Chester County Department of Emergency Services

DAO Commendation: Chester County Detectives