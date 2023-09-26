Chester Co. basketball coach charged with indecently assaulting, photographing children

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office has announced the arrest of a Wynnewood man who is believed to have assaulted at least three children -- between the ages of 10-16 -- as he worked as a private basketball coach and trainer.

According to a statement shared by the office of Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan, officials have charged Zachary Ray, 31, with aggravated indecent assault, child pornography, indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors,

corruption of minors, and related offenses in relation to claims of abuse that allegedly occurred from 2014 through 2023.

“The defendant preyed on the innocence of these child victims," said Ryan in a statement. "These kids and their families trusted him as a coach, a guide, and an instructor so they could grow as athletes, but instead, he violated them and altered the course of their lives with this horrible betrayal."

Chester County District Attorney's Office Zachary Ray, 31, of Wynnewood, has been charged with indecent assaults of children he coached as a basketball trainer.

Ryan's office claims that, over the course of nearly 10 years, Ray assaulted multiple juvenile victims at schools, parks, and their homes. He was arrested by Chester County Detectives on Sept. 25 and, officials said he is facing similar charges in Philadelphia.

According to court documents, police claim that Ray's victims "all described that the defendant would remove their clothing to conduct a 'core check' or stretch them while touching their genitals. He also used his cell phone to photograph them."

Documents shared by the Chester County District Attorney's office note that one child, who lived in Philadelphia at the time, told police that Ray "would touch her inappropriately under her clothing on her bare chest and private parts from the ages of 14 through 15 years old. She also advised detectives that Ray had taken videos of him rubbing her private areas."

A search of Ray's phone at the time of his arrest, officials said, uncovered photographs and videos of the teenaged victim, as well as those of multiple other juvenile females.

Officials believe there may be other victims in the community. Ryan's office is asking anyone who may have information in this case or believed they may have been victimized by Rey to contact Detective Ben Martin at 610-344- 6866.

Ray has posted bail after he was remanded to Chester County Prison on Sept. 25, police said and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wed. Oct. 4