The man accused of killing a beloved Camden County veterinarian will stay in jail.

Prosecutors laid out evidence that detectives used to connect Cristian Custodio-Aquino, 27, to the deadly stabbing of Dr. Michael Anthony, 45, that happened on Dec. 10, 2024, outside of a home on Sharrowvalle Road in Cherry Hill.

Shortly after the murder, a witness told NBC10 that a neighbor who was walking their dog found Dr. Anthony's body around 10 a.m. that morning. The neighbor screamed and the police were called to the scene.

When police arrived, they found Dr. Anthony unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence connects Oregon man to murder

Several pieces of evidence connect Cristian Custodio-Aquino, of Portland, Oregon, to the murder of Dr. Michael Anthony, according to prosecutors on Tuesday, June 3.

They said that police found a pair of prescription glasses near Dr. Anthony's body that had a specific model number and DNA that connected them to Custodio-Aquino.

Police explained that license plate readers tracked Custodio-Aquino's car driving into and out of New Jersey in the days before and after the murder. They also found blood that matched Anthony's in that car.

Prosecutors also alleged that Custodio-Aquino's phone was wiped four hours before the homicide. Then, after the crime, a screenshot of Dr. Anthony's memorial service information was found on the phone.

Officials also claimed that Custodio-Aquino had a previous romantic relationship with Dr. Anthony's boyfriend.

Custodio-Aquino to stay in jail

Cristian Custodio-Aquino was charged with murder on Feb. 7 before his arrest a few days later.

During Tuesday's detention hearing, the judge ruled Custodio-Aquino as a flight risk and danger to the community. He was denied release and will stay in jail.

According to officials at the hearing, Custodio-Aquino fled New Jersey directly after the murder. Investigators tracked his car through several states before it was found in California.

Dr. Michael Anthony was the owner of Haddon Vet, a practice based in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. Those who knew him described him as a lifelong lover of animals who was great at what he did.