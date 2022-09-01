Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex

Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university.

Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the Towers at Wyncote Apartments off Limekiln Pike (Route 309) around 2:20 a.m., Cheltenham police said in a news release.

"At the scene, two victims were located, one with gunshot wounds to the hands and the other with a gunshot wound

to the abdomen," police said.

Both gunshot victims were rushed to the hospital. Police didn't reveal their conditions.

Police called the shooting an "isolated incident" and noted there was "no active danger to the public."

The gated three-tower apartment complex is near both Cheltenham High School and Arcadia University. NBC10 has yet to receive a reply to requests for comment from the apartments.

Investigators asked that anyone with information on the shooting call township police at (215) 885-1600 or email PoliceTips@cheltenham-township.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous, police said.