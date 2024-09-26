Cheltenham Township

Cheltenham Township police warn residents of contractor fraud

Police say Cheltenham Township, as well as several surrounding communities, have been experiencing an increase in contractor fraud

By Cherise Lynch

Close-up of handyman wearing a tool belt.
Getty Images

Police in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, say residents need to keep an eye out for fraudulent contractors after receiving an uptick in reported scams.

In most cases, police said homeowners are told by scammers that an immediate repair is needed for their home and that they will be given a discounted rate if they pay a deposit that day.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

However, the work is typically completely unnecessary, or the scammer will take the payment and never return, police said.

Pennsylvania Jul 16

Pa. Turnpike officials warn of ‘smishing' text message scam

NBC10 Responds Jul 11

Woman shares her story to warn others against scam saying Social Security number will be revoked

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Please use due diligence and seek second opinions when you are in need of home repair," police said in a social media post.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Cheltenham TownshipPennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us