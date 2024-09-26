Cheltenham Township police warn residents of contractor fraud

Police in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, say residents need to keep an eye out for fraudulent contractors after receiving an uptick in reported scams.

In most cases, police said homeowners are told by scammers that an immediate repair is needed for their home and that they will be given a discounted rate if they pay a deposit that day.

However, the work is typically completely unnecessary, or the scammer will take the payment and never return, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Please use due diligence and seek second opinions when you are in need of home repair," police said in a social media post.