Montgomery County

Cheltenham Township police say missing teen living with autism found safe

18-year-old Kyle Andrusko was located in Philadelphia the morning of Saturday, June 14, 2025, Cheltenham Township Police Department said.

By Cherise Lynch

A Montgomery County teen living with autism who was reported missing earlier this week has been found alive and safe, police shared.

18-year-old Kyle Andrusko, whose family members say can speak but often does not, was located in Philadelphia the morning of Saturday, June 14, 2025, Cheltenham Township Police Department said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Andrusko was reported missing on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

His family had just moved to Pennsylvania from Florida on Monday, just one day before his disappearance.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police have not revealed any additional information.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyCheltenham Township
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us