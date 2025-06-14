Cheltenham Township police say missing teen living with autism found safe

A Montgomery County teen living with autism who was reported missing earlier this week has been found alive and safe, police shared.

18-year-old Kyle Andrusko, whose family members say can speak but often does not, was located in Philadelphia the morning of Saturday, June 14, 2025, Cheltenham Township Police Department said.

Andrusko was reported missing on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

His family had just moved to Pennsylvania from Florida on Monday, just one day before his disappearance.

Police have not revealed any additional information.